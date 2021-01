Band Marching bands are a big part of many historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs. Fisk University in Nashville hasn’t had a marching band for decades.

But this year, in the middle of the pandemic, Fisk revived their March Bulldog Band. Damon Mitchell of WPLN reports.

