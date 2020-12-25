Department Of Justice Claims Walmart Ignored Opioid Prescription Red Flags In New Lawsuit

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, the Department of Justice has accused Walmart of choosing profits over proper procedure in filing suspicious opioid prescriptions. The suit joins over 2,000 other similar lawsuits against the world’s largest retail chain.

Host Robin Young speaks with Mike Regan, Bloomberg senior reporter, about the allegations.

