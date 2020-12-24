© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Reimagining A Greener City In Hermosillo, Mexico

Published December 24, 2020 at 11:33 AM CST

Due to scheduling issues, this segment did not air as planned on Dec. 24.

A citizen’s group in Hermosillo, the capital of Sonora, Mexico, is trying to address urban sprawl and rising temperatures through ambitious greening projects, including massive urban parks and bike and walking trails the form a “green belt” around the city.

Kendal Blust of KJZZ’s Fronteras Desk reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now