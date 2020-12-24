Ponchielli's 'Dance Of The Hours' Is 'Perfect' Pandemic Music

Here & Now music opinionator Fran Hoepfner joins host Robin Young to discuss why she thinks Amilcare Ponchielli’s “Dance of the Hours,” made famous in Disney’s “Fantasia,” and the “Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah” song, are perfect listening as the days go by during the pandemic.

