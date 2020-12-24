NBA Just Tipped Off But COVID-19 Is Already A Problem

The NBA season just tipped off but COVID-19 is already causing problems. Wednesday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed because the Rockets did not have the required number of players for the game.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca. He hosts the daily podcast “The Gist.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.