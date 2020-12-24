© 2020 Texas Public Radio
NBA Just Tipped Off But COVID-19 Is Already A Problem

Published December 24, 2020 at 11:52 AM CST

The NBA season just tipped off but COVID-19 is already causing problems. Wednesday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed because the Rockets did not have the required number of players for the game.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca. He hosts the daily podcast “The Gist.”

