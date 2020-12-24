© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Arts & Culture

How Santas Are Adapting To An Unusual Christmas Season 

Published December 24, 2020 at 11:33 AM CST
Santas eat before meeting begins. (Eric Mennel/WUNC)
Eric Mennel | WUNC

COVID-19 has put a damper on many holiday traditions this year. It also has put a lot of Santas out of work.

Some are shielding behind plexiglass at the mall or doing virtual visits. But many, because of their age, are sitting out the season completely.

Connecticut Public Radio’s Ryan Caron King has the story of one Santa who didn’t let the coronavirus keep him at home.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

