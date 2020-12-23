Nation's Health Care Experts, Workers Brace For Second Holiday Surge Of COVID-19

As Wednesday marks the traditional start of the Christmas travel season, hospitals nationwide are still overwhelmed with the Thanksgiving surge in coronavirus cases. Experts are now warning of an even bigger rise in cases over Christmas and New Year’s.

Host Robin Young speaks with NPR science correspondent Rob Stein about the state of the pandemic nationwide.

