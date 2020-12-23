Coronavirus In 2021 And Beyond: When Will Life Return To Normal?

Pandemics and plagues have always been a part of human life, and always have an impact on the way we live. Host Peter O’Dowd talks with Nicholas Christakis, physician and sterling professor of social and natural science at Yale University, about how the coronavirus pandemic will continue to affect our lives through 2021 and beyond.

Christakis is the author of the book “Apollo’s Arrow: The Profound and Enduring Impact of Coronavirus on the Way We Live.”

Book Excerpt: ‘Apollo’s Arrow’

By Nicholas Christakis

Excerpted from APOLLO’S ARROW. Copyright © 2020 by Nicholas A. Christakis, MD, PhD. Used with permission of Little, Brown Spark, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.