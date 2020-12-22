© 2020 Texas Public Radio
How Biden's Inauguration Day Will Differ From Past Presidents

Published December 22, 2020 at 11:11 AM CST

Inauguration Day is less than a month away. President-elect Joe Biden will take the oath of office on Jan. 20, 2021. But his inauguration won’t look like those of the past because of the pandemic.

Host Robin Young speaks with Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University, about the history of Inauguration Day and what this year could look like.

CSPAN’s report on former President Truman’s inauguration in 1949, the first to be televised.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

