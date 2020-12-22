Bundled In Coronavirus Relief Bill Is Sweeping Climate Change Legislation

Attached to the almost 6,000-page coronavirus relief bill is significant climate legislation, a bipartisan effort to blunt the coming effects of climate change. It includes $35 billion in funding for clean energy, as well as a large drawdown on harmful refrigerants being released into the atmosphere.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Stephen Yurek, chief executive of the Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute, about the legislation.

