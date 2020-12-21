New Relief Bill Includes $600 Checks To Many Americans. So Who Qualifies?

Many Americans will soon receive another direct payment from the federal government as part of the new pandemic relief package. Once the bill is passed, the Treasury Department will send out $600 checks to those who qualify for aid.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” about who will get the checks and her advice for the best way to spend the money.

