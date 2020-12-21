© 2020 Texas Public Radio
New Coronavirus Variant Closes UK Borders, Leaving One Truck Driver Stranded

Published December 21, 2020 at 11:44 AM CST
Trucks queue during operation stack toward Dover, England, on December 21, 2020. Citing concern over a new COVID-19 variant and England's surge in cases, France temporarily closed its border with the UK late Sunday, halting freight and ferry departures from the port of Dover for 48 hours. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Trucks queue during operation stack toward Dover, England, on December 21, 2020. Citing concern over a new COVID-19 variant and England's surge in cases, France temporarily closed its border with the UK late Sunday, halting freight and ferry departures from the port of Dover for 48 hours. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Countries in Europe are concerned about a new strain of the coronavirus that authorities say may spread more easily.

France has banned trucks from the United Kingdom for a period of 48 hours while the new COVID-19 variant is assessed.

Host Robin Young speaks with lorry driver Rick Mayo, who is currently stuck in Kent, England.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

