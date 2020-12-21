New Coronavirus Variant Closes UK Borders, Leaving One Truck Driver Stranded

Countries in Europe are concerned about a new strain of the coronavirus that authorities say may spread more easily.

France has banned trucks from the United Kingdom for a period of 48 hours while the new COVID-19 variant is assessed.

Host Robin Young speaks with lorry driver Rick Mayo, who is currently stuck in Kent, England.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.