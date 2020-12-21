© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coronavirus Mutation Prompts European Travel Restrictions

Published December 21, 2020 at 11:11 AM CST

Several European nations have restricted travel from the U.K. after a mutant variant of the coronavirus was reported in the southeast of England earlier this month. The mutation may be more contagious, some scientists say, but does not appear to be more virulent.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Angela Rasmussen, a virologist with Georgetown University’s Center for Global Health Science and Security.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now