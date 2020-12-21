Coronavirus Mutation Prompts European Travel Restrictions

Several European nations have restricted travel from the U.K. after a mutant variant of the coronavirus was reported in the southeast of England earlier this month. The mutation may be more contagious, some scientists say, but does not appear to be more virulent.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Angela Rasmussen, a virologist with Georgetown University’s Center for Global Health Science and Security.

