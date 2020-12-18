Women In Academia Respond To WSJ Column Criticizing Jill Biden's Use Of 'Dr.'

Women with Ph.D.s are speaking out about a recent Wall Street Journal column in which writer Joseph Epstein criticized Jill Biden’s use of the title “doctor.”

Barbara Rodriguez, a statehouses reporter for the 19th, wrote about how women in academia are responding and explains why the column provoked strong reactions.

