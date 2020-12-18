© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Women In Academia Respond To WSJ Column Criticizing Jill Biden's Use Of 'Dr.'

Published December 18, 2020 at 11:25 AM CST

Women with Ph.D.s are speaking out about a recent Wall Street Journal column in which writer Joseph Epstein criticized Jill Biden’s use of the title “doctor.”

Barbara Rodriguez, a statehouses reporter for the 19th, wrote about how women in academia are responding and explains why the column provoked strong reactions.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

