'The Mandalorian' Set Designer Breaks Down The Process Of Building The Galaxy's Far Reaches

Published December 18, 2020 at 11:40 AM CST
The Child in "The Mandalorian" season two, exclusively on Disney+. (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
“The Mandalorian” is a tale of a bounty hunter and the alien child he is sworn to protect set in the “Star Wars” universe. The Season 2 finale is available to stream on Disney+ on Friday.

This season has taken viewers all over the galaxy, from the desert dunes of Tatooine to a military base deep under a volcanic plain. Host Tonya Mosley speaks with production designer Andrew L. Jones about crafting the show’s distant sets.

