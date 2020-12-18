'The Mandalorian' Set Designer Breaks Down The Process Of Building The Galaxy's Far Reaches

“The Mandalorian” is a tale of a bounty hunter and the alien child he is sworn to protect set in the “Star Wars” universe. The Season 2 finale is available to stream on Disney+ on Friday.

This season has taken viewers all over the galaxy, from the desert dunes of Tatooine to a military base deep under a volcanic plain. Host Tonya Mosley speaks with production designer Andrew L. Jones about crafting the show’s distant sets.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

