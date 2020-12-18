In Maryland, Black Suicides Rose During The Spring Lockdown

COVID-19 has disproportionately affected Black Americans. More Black people have been infected and have died from the disease than other groups.

Now, a new study finds that in Maryland, the number of Black people who died from suicide rose during the spring lockdown. Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Rhitu Chatterjee, NPR health correspondent, about the trend.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting 741741.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.