Eating Disorders During The Pandemic

When we feel stressed, we often find comfort in food. The pandemic has forced a lot of us to up-end our lives and has led many to feel isolated or desperate.

And it’s become a breeding ground for people to develop eating disorders — or exacerbate old ones. Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins has the story.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with an eating disorder, contact the National Eating Disorder Association Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-931-2237.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.