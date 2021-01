Ben Buchanan, a professor specializing in cybersecurity and statecraft at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, explains the ongoing cyberattacks on the U.S. government, the result of a hack on U.S. company SolarWinds, which provides software to numerous government agencies and Fortune 500 companies.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.