Baseball Recognizes Negro Leagues As Major League

Major League Baseball announced Wednesday it is “correcting a longtime oversight in the game’s history” by reclassifying the Negro Leagues as a major league.

The league added it will include thousands of Black athletes’ statistics and records as part of official MBL history.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca. He hosts the daily podcast “The Gist.”

