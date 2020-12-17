© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Baseball Recognizes Negro Leagues As Major League

Published December 17, 2020 at 11:52 AM CST

 

Major League Baseball announced Wednesday it is “correcting a longtime oversight in the game’s history” by reclassifying the Negro Leagues as a major league.

The league added it will include thousands of Black athletes’ statistics and records as part of official MBL history.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca. He hosts the daily podcast “The Gist.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now