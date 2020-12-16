FDA Emergency Authorizes First At-Home, Over-The-Counter Coronavirus Test

We talk to Eric Perakslis, a faculty member at Duke University, about the first at-home, over-the-counter COVID-19 test that will be hitting shelves next month following emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration this week.

The test, which was developed by Australian company Ellume, will give users their results via Bluetooth and an app.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

