Biden Nominates Pete Buttigieg As Transportation Secretary

Published December 16, 2020 at 11:33 AM CST

President-elect Joe Biden is nominating former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg as his transportation secretary. Buttigieg is the first openly gay person to be nominated for a permanent Cabinet post and if confirmed, would be one of the youngest Cabinet members in history.

Host Lisa Mullins speaks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about what Buttigieg brings to the position and Biden’s plans to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

