Biden Nominates Pete Buttigieg As Transportation Secretary

President-elect Joe Biden is nominating former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg as his transportation secretary. Buttigieg is the first openly gay person to be nominated for a permanent Cabinet post and if confirmed, would be one of the youngest Cabinet members in history.

Host Lisa Mullins speaks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about what Buttigieg brings to the position and Biden’s plans to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure.

