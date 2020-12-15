Vaccine Inoculations Mark Pivotal Moment In Battle Against COVID-19
RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:
This might pinch just a bit.
(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
People applauded at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center as critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay got her coronavirus vaccine yesterday.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
SANDRA LINDSAY: Working on the front lines alongside my team, I saw a lot of pain, hurt, suffering, death. And so I felt a huge sense of relief.
MARTIN: A similar moment came at the Ohio State Medical Center in Columbus.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Three. Two. One. Vaccinate.
(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)
MARTIN: About 30 health care workers got shots there.
INSKEEP: At Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, Dr. Leo Seoane was among the first in line.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
LEONARDO SEOANE: It's been a privilege to be up here and get vaccinated and to tell all of my Hispanic brothers and sisters it's safe. It's OK. And we need to do it.
MARTIN: He says that because he knows communities of color have been especially hard hit.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
SEOANE: This Christmas is going to be a tough Christmas for us. But next Christmas, we want to be with our grandmothers, our abuelitas and our abuelitos. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.