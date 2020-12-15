The Challenges Of Distributing The COVID-19 Vaccine To Rural Areas

Doses of the first coronavirus vaccine are being sent around the country, and health care workers are first in line to get it.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins talks to CJ Malcolm, the chief of Emergency Services for Gunnison Valley Health in Gunnison County, Colorado, about the hurdles of distributing the vaccine to rural America.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

