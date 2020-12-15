A Pediatrician's Advice On Tackling COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy

How do you convince someone who is hesitant about a vaccine to get one? Pediatricians have a lot of experience fending off myths and conspiracies about vaccines.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Dr. Nusheen Ameenuddin, a community pediatrician at the Mayo Clinic and the chairwoman of the American Academy of Pediatrics Council. She’s at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

