Cuban Artists Protest For Free Speech

Late last month Cuba’s communist government began facing an unusually broad movement for more free speech and expression — led by the island’s artists. The regime so far is refusing to negotiate with its leaders and has detained some of them.

But Tim Padgett of member station WLRN in Miami reports the artists may have galvanized enough public support from ordinary Cuban citizens — and the world outside Cuba — to make reform more possible.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.