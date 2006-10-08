Novelist Palahniuk Sets Aside Time for His Fans

Chuck Palahniuk has a new collection of short stories out, called Haunted. But that's not all he's up to this October. Noting that his zealous fan base centers around his Web site, for the month of October he is urging his fans to write him regular old letters.

It's the first time in almost two years that fans will have an address to mail letters to the author. But as you might expect from the author of Fight Club, a rigid set of rules is also part of the deal.

Though Palahniuk is planning to devote the next few months entirely to responding, there is a strict protocol to follow if you want your letter to be read. Failure to comply could mean your letter ends up in the trash. A key rule is NO e-mail. The rest of the guidelines are listed on his Web site.

