'American Dream': The Effects of Welfare Reform

By Scott Simon
Published December 3, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

One notable absence from the panoply of issues raised in this year's presidential campaign was how to provide for those millions of Americans who receive some kind of welfare assistance.

President Bill Clinton vowed in 1992 that he would "end welfare as we know it." Four years later, he worked with a Republican-controlled Congress to enact sweeping reforms meant to move millions of Americans off the welfare rolls and into jobs.

New York Times senior writer Jason DeParle's book American Dream: Three Women, Ten Kids, and a Nation's Drive to End Welfare examines the effect of these reforms. DeParle and Angela Jobe, a woman affected by the law who is featured in the book, join NPR's Scott Simon.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
