The U.S. Army has begun training Iraqi exiles in interpreting and "liaison" skills at the Taszar base in Hungary, a new NATO member. Hungary -- part of Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld's "new Europe" -- is anxious to show it is a staunch U.S. ally. But not all Hungarians relish the idea of thousands of American soldiers training exile Iraqis on their soil. NPR's Emily Harris reports.

