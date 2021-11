NPR's Scott Simon talks with John Randall of the Texas Chili Parlor in Austin about the $41 hamburger he made last week using 24.2 pounds of ground beef. Mr. Randall says that his project was inspired by an innate Texas desire not to be outdone by a $41 Kobe beef burger now on sale at the Homestead in New York. The Texas burger was roughly the size of a manhole cover. It fed 50 people and was served on a specially baked bun.

Copyright 2003 NPR