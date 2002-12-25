Britons Study German History

In Britain, anti-German sentiments persist more than half a century after World War II -- so much so that the German Ambassador in London has called on British schools to update their curricula. Eighty percent of history majors in British high schools study Nazi Germany. Very few study post-war Germany. The trend is also reflected in popular culture: countless TV documentaries about the war and the Nazis, yet nearly nothing on Konrad Adenauer. The British do not seem inclined to abandon their stereotypes and cliches about Germans anytime soon, recyling them instead in comedy, satire and office chatter. Guy Raz reports from London.

