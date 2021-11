NPR's Rob Gifford reports North Korea is restarting its nuclear program at the Yongbyon nuclear reactor site. Under U.S. pressure, North Korea shut this reactor down in 1994 in exchange for U.S. supplies of fuel oil. Washington stopped those shipmments this month after Pyongyang admitted to a secret nuclear weapons program. Today, Pyongyang announced it has gone back to square one.

