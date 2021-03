Host Lisa Simeone talks to Terry Ryan about her new book The Prize Winner of Defiance, Ohio: How My Mother Raised 10 Kids on 25 Words or Less. Terry's mother Evelyn entered hundreds of contests during the advertising heyday of the 1950s and 60s. The contests usually required a short poem praising a product, and sometimes the prizes were quite substantial. Ryan won thousands of dollars and hundreds of prizes during her long "career" as a jingle writer.

